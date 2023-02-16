New York Times Contributors Accuse the Paper of Aligning With ‘Far Right Groups’ on Transgender Coverage

Videos by OutKick

The New York Times is apparently a right wing publication when discussing transgender related issues.

That’s according to nearly 200 contributors to the once-storied paper, who signed an open letter criticizing the paper’s “editorial bias” on transgender topics.

The supposed editorial bias is supposedly related to the “newspaper’s reporting on transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people.”

Their chief criticisms are about the Times’ coverage of the “propriety of medical care for trans children.” By expressing even a modicum of skepticism of the necessity or justification for treating “trans children,” the paper has engaged in an “eerily familiar mix of pseudoscience and euphemistic, charged langage,” according to the letter.

The letter also claims that the Times has listened to “far-right hate groups in presenting gender diversity as a new controversy.”

The “far-right” takes that the paper is accused of promoting? The letter claims it’s 15,000 words of front-page articles on the “medical care for trans children” over the past eight months.

Additionally, the Times’ coverage has infringed on their “editorial guidelines,” according to the aggrieved writers. Those guidelines say reporters should “preserve a professional detachment, free of any whiff of bias’ when cultivating their sources,” and remain “sensitive that personal relationships with news sources can erode into favoritism, in fact or appearance.”

Of course, there was no mention of the paper’s absurd puff piece on “woke” icon LeBron James.

READ: NEW YORK TIMES TROTS OUT PUFF PIECE TO END ALL PUFF PIECES ON LEBRON JAMES

The New York Times Building in New York City on February 1, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Activist Contributors Promote Insane Transgender Standards

There were several examples of articles that supposedly did not live up to the paper’s editorial mandates.

Those articles were essentially middle of the road examinations on a range of topics. Gender therapy, students changing their gender identities without parental knowledge, and examinations of broader transgender issues, for example.

But the contributors were outraged because some works were cited in an Alabama bill designed to protect minors from “gender-affirming” care.

The letter declares that “Puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and gender⁠-⁠affirming surgeries have been standard forms of care for cis and trans people alike for decades.”

Of course, what goes unsaid throughout is the absurdity of advocating on behalf of “trans children.”

Society has, rightfully, determined that children under 18 should not be able to make any number of life-altering decisions. Yet the writers of this letter openly advocate for “puberty blockers,” and “gender-affirming care” for children.

There is no avoiding the misdirection required to believe that children are able to consent to potentially permanent physical changes.

In addition to the horrifying reports of what actually happens with “gender-affirming care” for young people.

READ: GENDER CLINICS PUSHING TRANSGENDER PROCEDURES ON CHILDREN ARE ‘APPALLING,’ ACCORDING TO WHISTLEBLOWER

Delusional Assertions

The writers are so consumed with biased activism and progressive causes that they refuse to accept their own inherent contradictions.

Anything that isn’t unquestioning acceptance of whatever far left activists demand is now considered “far right.”

As absurd as these criticisms are, what’s underneath them is much worse. Delusional promotion of an unproven, possibly dangerous interference in childhood.

Quite simply, for them, anything that they believe must be accepted as inarguable fact, regardless of what reality actually says.

Calling The Times “far right” shows instead just how far gone the left actually is.