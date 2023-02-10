Gender Clinics Pushing Transgender Procedures on Children Are ‘Appalling,’ According to Whistleblower

Videos by OutKick

The push from transgender activists to promote gender affirming care to children has had horrifying consequences.

That’s according to a whistleblower who wrote about her experiences for The Free Press Subtack recently.

The whistleblower is named Jamie Reed, a 42-year-old St. Louis native who describes herself as a far-left queer woman.

Even so, she described gender clinics for kids as “morally and medically appalling.”

Her concerns stemmed from an astonishing lack of protocols, where the co-directors essentially made decisions unilaterally.

That led her to believe that the medical system is permanently hurting young kids by promoting transgender activist approved “gender affirming” care.

“By the time I departed, I was certain that the way the American medical system is treating these patients is the opposite of the promise we make to ‘do no harm.’ Instead, we are permanently harming the vulnerable patients in our care,” Reed explained.

Instead of thoroughly diagnoses and explanation of potential negative side effects, the clinic’s doctors rushed to blame gender dysphoria for symptoms. Children would then begin treatment without being aware of all the ramifications of their actions.

Trans woman at gay pride protest holding transgender flag banner (Getty Images)

Transgender Procedures Damaging Children

Reed described another example where one young patient was given medication with side effects that can enhance feminine features. But they experienced “liver toxicity,” and had to be taken off of the drug.

Another story involved an 18-year-old girl with an “unstable living situation” who underwent surgery to become a transgender man, only to call the doctors a few months later and ask for her breasts back.

She pointed out that clinics race to push children down a transgender path, with no awareness of what their adult lives would turn into.

“Clinics like the one where I worked are creating a whole cohort of kids with atypical genitals — and most of these teens haven’t even had sex yet. They had no idea who they were going to be as adults. Yet all it took for them to permanently transform themselves was one or two short conversations with a therapist,” Reed explained.

Transgender issues have become increasingly controversial, especially with athletics.

But this story exposes a far more important and concerning aspect of activist clinics. The lack of accountability, evidence based processes, and consent related issues.

Children under the age of 18 are overwhelmingly prevented from making life altering decisions. Joining the military, voting, drinking alcohol, smoking tobacco, and other personal choices are restricted to those over 18. Or in some cases over 21.

Yet with transgender surgeries, children are allowed to decide they’d like to permanently alter their bodies, well before they reach adulthood. Often with the encouragement of doctors or therapists after just one or two examinations.

Reed explained that one administrator told her she should “get on board or get out” with this process. But no one should be on board with this inexcusably poor process.

Unfortunately, thanks to the efforts of activists and politicians, far too many are.