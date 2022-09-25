U.S. Takes Care Of Business, Wins Ninth Straight Presidents Cup In Style

Team USA entered the 2022 Presidents Cup heavy favorites over the International team that took a beating with LIV golfers banned from the competitions. While the International side made it more interesting than most predicted, the United States took care of business on Sunday reaching the magic number of 15.5 points. The U.S. led 11-7 heading into Sunday’s singles matches.

Xander Schauffele clinched the win for the Americans with a 1-up win over Canadian Corey Conners. Schauffele put the nail in the coffin with five other matches still on the course.

The United States sent two of its horses out in the first two singles matches on Sunday with Justin Thomas starting things off against Si Woo Kim and Jordan Spieth taking on Cam Davis.

Justin Thomas vs. Si Woo Kim Stole The Show On Sunday

Thomas and Kim was a legitimate battle and the most entertaining match of the afternoon by a wide margin. JT was visibly annoyed early in the match when Kim didn’t concede a three-footer to halve the hole, then emotions ramped up later in the afternoon.

After Thomas took a 2-up lead into the back nine, Kim battled back to tie the match up on 14 before fireworks on the Par 4 15th.

With both players left with lengthy par putts, Thomas put the pressure on Kim after making his nine-foot par. Thomas let out a scream and big-time fist pump before Kim made his par putt and hushed the crowd in Charlotte, NC.

Kim backed up his trash-talking by earning a 1-up win over Thomas. While it seemed like the Internationals were grabbing the momentum, the Americans didn’t flinch.

Spieth beat Davis 4&3 in the second match out on Sunday with Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, and Schauffele slamming the door shut with wins in their matches as well. Sam Burns’ tie with Hideki Matsuyama in what was the third match of the day was a huge half-point earned for the Americans as well.

You have to tip your cap to the International team given the way it battled all week long at Quail Hollow, especially during Saturday’s four-ball matches. Instead of folding while down 10-4 heading into Saturday’s final session, the Internationals went out and won three of the four matches to make things interesting heading into Sunday.

The United States has now won nine straight Presidents Cups and 12 of the 14 contested. The International team’s lone win came in 1998 while the two sides tied back in 2003.

