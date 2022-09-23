Dan Hicks Roasts Bryson DeChambeau During Presidents Cup Broadcast

Bryson DeChambeau nearly getting his head taken off and dropping to the ground as if he had been shot went viral during last week’s LIV Golf event in Chicago. Golf broadcaster Dan Hicks confirmed that he was one of the millions of people who saw the video. He roasted DeChambeau while on the call at the Presidents Cup.

For anyone who may have missed it, DeChambeau hit a wayward tee shot outside the ropes that separate fans from the course. After hitting his recovery shot, DeChambeau had to get back into the fairway by walking under the rope.

Only he didn’t walk underneath the rope, he walked directly into it, face first.

Down goes Bryson. (Also, interesting word choice!) pic.twitter.com/YPqrinQYDD — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) September 18, 2022

Just as the noise of DeChambeau’s incident with the rope was starting to cool off, Hicks brought it right back into the forefront during Thursday’s action at the Presidents Cup.

While talking about U.S. captain Davis Love III sliding under a rope while driving a golf cart, Hicks made a not-so-subtle jab at DeChambeau.

“Everything is going right for him, because even when he’s dealing with the ropes, he’s got no problem,” Hicks said.

The pros always make it look easy pic.twitter.com/RBPXbLvP44 — Respectful Banks (@BarstoolBanks) September 22, 2022

While Hicks making the comment is noteworthy, how about NBC and the Golf Channel deliberately deciding to air this completely pointless clip of Love III driving a cart under a rope?

The only reason the broadcast decided to use this clip was to make a joke about DeChambeau. You can not, and will not, change my mind.