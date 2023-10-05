President Biden’s Dog, Commander, Responsible For More Attacks Than Reported, Gets Exiled From White House

Videos by OutKick
The First Family’s pet, Commander, is going through ruff times at 1600 Penn. Or was.
Announced Wednesday, Joe Biden’s German shepherd has been kicked out of the White House as the number of attacks (bites) on personnel rises.
There even appears to be some anti-dog animus among some staff at the White House after sources near the Bidens highlighted to CNN that the administration deliberately under-reported the confirmed attacks (11) by Commander.
“Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated,” a White House rep said.
Like Joe, Commander Struggles With Too Many Close Encounters
White House communications director Elizabeth Alexander shared the following with CNN on Commander’s time in the doghouse.
“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day. They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions.”
It was a new way for the Bidens to screw the pooch yet again. An easy admission of guilt turns into another hush-hush project for the administration.
No confirmed total was provided. However, the statement underlined growing concern about the silence around the attacks provided by the U.S. Secret Service. The severity of the bites have has varied, with at least one required hospital treatment and others needing attention from the White House medical unit, CNN said.
On edge but nowhere near a border, a grieving Joe Biden must carry on without Commander at the White House, for now.
