President Biden’s Dog, Commander, Responsible For More Attacks Than Reported, Gets Exiled From White House

The First Family’s pet, Commander, is going through ruff times at 1600 Penn. Or was.

Announced Wednesday, Joe Biden’s German shepherd has been kicked out of the White House as the number of attacks (bites) on personnel rises.

There even appears to be some anti-dog animus among some staff at the White House after sources near the Bidens highlighted to CNN that the administration deliberately under-reported the confirmed attacks (11) by Commander.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 26: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks as U.S. President Joe Biden looks on in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. The event was to mark the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) being signed into law. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden walks his dog Commander on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, December 28, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated,” a White House rep said.

Like Joe, Commander Struggles With Too Many Close Encounters

White House communications director Elizabeth Alexander shared the following with CNN on Commander’s time in the doghouse.

“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day. They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions.”

It was a new way for the Bidens to screw the pooch yet again. An easy admission of guilt turns into another hush-hush project for the administration.

No confirmed total was provided. However, the statement underlined growing concern about the silence around the attacks provided by the U.S. Secret Service. The severity of the bites have has varied, with at least one required hospital treatment and others needing attention from the White House medical unit, CNN said.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 13: A White House staffer walks President Joe Biden, and first lady Jill Biden’s new dog Commander, a purebred German shepherd puppy, on the South Lawn of the White House prior President Joe Biden arrival at the White House from Camp David on March 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On edge but nowhere near a border, a grieving Joe Biden must carry on without Commander at the White House, for now.