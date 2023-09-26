Joe Biden’s Dog Commander Bites Yet Another Secret Service Agent

Videos by OutKick

No, you didn’t accidentally click on an old story. It happened again.

Joe and Jill Biden’s dog, a 2-year-old German Shepherd named Commander, bit another Secret Service agent at the White House on Monday night, according to CNN.

“Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” USSS Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The agent is reportedly doing fine.

A White House staffer walks President Joe Biden’s dog Commander on the South Lawn of the White House. (Oliver Contreras via Getty Images)

Commander, on the other hand, is not doing fine.

The First Pooch has been involved in 11 biting episodes since he first joined the Biden family in December 2021. That includes an incident last November when an officer was hospitalized after Commander chomped on their arms and thighs. One month prior, the First Lady “couldn’t regain control” of Commander as he charged at a member of the Secret Service.

So in July, White House officials said the Bidens were working on new training and leashing protocols for Commander. Clearly, that’s going well.

“There’s uniqueness here where it’s the residence of the president of the United States, but it’s also the workplace for hundreds, thousands of people,” former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow told CNN.

“And you can’t bring a hazard into the workplace. And that’s what is essentially happening with this dog. One time you can say it’s an accident, but now multiple incidents. It’s a serious issue.”

Joe Biden is a bad dog owner.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Joe and Jill have had problems with a family pet. They sent away their last dog, Major, after he was also involved in several biting incidents at the White House.

And at some point, you have to stop blaming the dog and start taking a look at the humans.

Biden walks his dog Commander on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s not the dog,” TV star canine trainer Cesar Millan told Politico in 2021, referencing Major’s behavioral issues. “What Major is saying is that he doesn’t feel safe yet. And if he doesn’t feel safe, he can’t trust. And if he can’t trust, he can’t feel calm.”

You hear that? Even the dog can’t trust this administration.

“It’s a place full of tension,” Millan continued. “What environment are you bringing your dogs in? It’s your responsibility. It’s not Major’s.”

And it’s not Commander’s, either.

I feel bad for the pup, and if they do send him away like they sent away Major, I hope he finds a stress-free family that commits to his training and gives him all the love and treats.

And as for Joe Biden — Why is this dude responsible for a whole country when he can’t even take care of a dog?