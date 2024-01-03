President Biden, Who Had Skin Cancer, Is Burnt Like A Lobster In New Post-Vacation Photos

Videos by OutKick

Can someone please get President Joe Biden some sunscreen for the love of God?!

I don’t care what your politics are or what you agree or disagree with… we are talking about the need for a massive intervention here for someone who is so red they could be auditioning for the Hawaiian Punch mascot job.

Biden departs St. Croix with wicked sunburn after 7-day island vacation https://t.co/y2qg8C0lgX pic.twitter.com/MmYNLhrRtU — New York Post (@nypost) January 3, 2024

HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN?

Let me ask you this: If you saw someone, let alone the President of the free world, walking by you this sunburnt, would you not offer them some sunscreen?

Don’t lie – you absolutely would.

Because we’ve all been there: tailgating in a parking lot before a football game without realizing we forgot to put sunscreen on, or a day trip that went WAY too long, or an “overcast” afternoon where suddenly that meant the sun’s rays are actually worse than if there weren’t any clouds.

But this is the President of the United States of America we’re talking about. How in the world is he this sunburnt?!

Oh, and on top of that – he had CANCEROUS SKIN lesions removed earlier this year!

Now I’m not saying we have to go all Mark Zuckerberg with him on lathering the sunscreen… but come on people!

Mark Zuckerberg surfboards in Hawaii with way too much sunscreen https://t.co/TYcdDmBbZG pic.twitter.com/INyGVPvNY6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2020

President Biden returned looking sunburnt from his end of year trip. Photographer: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

BIDEN HAD SKIN CANCER REMOVED LAST YEAR

Newly released photos from Tuesday show the President leaving the U.S. Virgin Islands where he spent the New Year’s holiday with his wife, appearing as red as Rudolph’s nose.

Rudolph only had a red nose… Biden is COMPLETELY red. Our President looks like he could be the mascot for Red Lobster.

Sure it’s funny and all – but the MAJOR concern about this whole situation?

Biden is 81-years-old and had to have a skin cancerous lesion biopsied last February. Fortunately, everything turned out okay and he continues to be monitored. But this follows up him having several non-melanoma skin cancers’ removed during the start of his Presidency in 2020.

There’s a number of questions about this whole sunburn ordeal.

First off – how is the President just chilling outside for so long of a time – I don’t care if it’s vacation or not, where he can become so sunburnt?!

And more importantly – how does NO ONE – from his family to his assistants to the Secret Service tell him, “Hey uhh… Mr. President – you may want to put this sunscreen on.”

Joe Biden fell off his bike this morning at the beach in Delaware. pic.twitter.com/GSmO4rRiuZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 18, 2022

Who knows, maybe everyone was too intimidated to offer sunscreen to the President of the USA.

But guess what…

You want to know a sure way to stand out and be remembered and probably even promoted?

Be the solution to someone who is in dire need of something. Whether it’s sunscreen, a water, a snack, a cell phone charger – WHATEVER it is… that person will always remember and appreciate you.