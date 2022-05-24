President Biden Thinks Surging Gas Prices Will Make Us ‘Stronger’

Maybe President Joe Biden was listening to Kanye West while devouring (spilling?) his most recent ice cream cone.

There’s likely no other reason why Biden would borrow a phrase from the hip-hop mogul when discussing surging gas prices and insinuating that what doesn’t kill us, will only make us stronger.

We’d love to ask him, but he probably wouldn’t remember.

“[When] it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Biden said during a Monday press conference in Japan.

Biden’s head-scratching comments came less than a week after his presidency oversaw a historic rise in gas prices across the United States. Last Tuesday, all 50 states saw the average price of a gallon of gas top $4 for the first time ever.

Who said President Biden never accomplished anything?

Gas prices will soon be higher than Joe Biden's approval rating. — Annie Black (@RealAnnieBlack) May 23, 2022

As of Tuesday morning, the average price for a gallon of gas (per AAA) in the United States is $4.59. That’s an increase of more than $1.50 year-to-year. Additionally, multiple states have average prices of more than $5 per gallon and California is over $6.

Before admitting that the continuous surge of gas prices is “affecting a lot of families,” Biden said: “The price of gas at the pump is something that I told you — you heard me say before — it would be a matter of great discussion at my kitchen table when I was a kid growing up.”

Well, if that doesn’t ease your mind, I don’t know what will.

Since we’re borrowing Kanye lyrics to get our point across, allow me to channel Mr. West and speak in the direction of November 2024: “I need you to hurry up now, cause I can’t wait much longer.”

