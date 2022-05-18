Gas Prices Now Average More Than $4 Per Gallon In All 50 States

Whoever said President Joe Biden hasn’t done anything since bumbling into office has been misinformed. Biden’s making history – just not the good kind.

This week the Biden presidency oversaw something that had previously never been done in the history of the United States – gas prices rising to an average of more than $4 per gallon in all 50 states. Give him credit, inflation’s clearly his thing and he’s not about to take his foot off the gas, literally.

As of this morning, the average cost of a gallon of gas across the country is $4.56 (per AAA). The price increased .04 cents from Tuesday, .16 cents from last week and an astounding .48 cents since last month.

It’ll be interesting to see how the White House attempts to polish Biden’s latest turd. Regardless of how many excuses or misdirects the staffers within 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue attempt to flush down our throats, gas prices still reek.

Gas prices reached another record high today. And you still can’t find baby formula. Joe Biden’s America. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 17, 2022

The fact that Biden’s been able to accomplish such a historic feat is even more impressive when you consider that he’s only been in office for 16 months. Imagine what he’s capable of doing in the next 16!

Oh, and did I mention that the average cost of a gallon of gas in California is now more than $6? Oregon, Washington and Nevada are all over $5. What can blue do for you?

Records were made to be broken and President Biden brought his sledgehammer.

And Biden’s continued demolition of the wallets of Americans likely won’t end anytime soon. According to a posted blog from AAA in early May, “Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.”

No need to check you calendars, it’s officially the summer of inflation – fueled by President Joe Biden!

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF