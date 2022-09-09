Premier League Postpones Matches For Next 3 Days In Wake Of Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the English Premier League has made the decision to postpone its matches scheduled over the next three days.

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” read the statement from the Premier League. “To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

There were six matches scheduled for Saturday and another three on Sunday with Leeds taking on Nottingham Forest in the solo match on Monday.

It will be interesting to see how the Premier League reschedules these matches. It’s already hectic times given the upcoming World Cup this fall and various European competition matches on the books as well.

The DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship taking place in England paused play on Thursday when the news of the Queen’s passing was announced. No play will take place on Friday, either, with the golf course and practice facilities being closed.

The United Kingdom will partake in 10 days of solemn ceremony following the Queen’s passing. The Queen’s son Charles, Prince of Wales, becomes the King of England.