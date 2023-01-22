Pregame Updates Rolling In On Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher, Which Is Never A Good Sign

UPDATE: Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had his first extra point attempt of the game BLOCKED.

One of the biggest storylines in the Dallas Cowboys thumping of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round was the performance of Cowboys kicker Brett Maher.

Maher missed an incredible four extra points in the game before finally connecting on Dallas’ fifth and final touchdown. It didn’t matter, ultimately, since the Cowboys won the game 31-14. Unless you bet on the Over, of course.

Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

There was plenty of chatter about replacing Maher, but the Cowboys decided to stick with him this week. Though, they signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

Now, prior to kickoff, we’re getting updates on the Maher situation. It’s never good when reporters are sending out pregame updates on the kicker.

And the updates aren’t great, either.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has been shaky in pregame warmups — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 22, 2023

Shaky in warmups? Uh oh. Apparently Maher is concerned, too. He’s been on the field for hours.

Kicker Brett Maher is the first Cowboys player on the field, visualizing the chances that may come today vs. 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. pic.twitter.com/YvNLO0zEkJ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 22, 2023

And the San Francisco 49ers know he’s prone to mind games. So they played a couple with him.

49ers players trying to prevent Brett Maher from kicking pregame field goals pic.twitter.com/2v1g9HnPkz — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 22, 2023

Even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems a little worried about his placekicker.

Jerry Jones giving Brett Maher a pregame pep talk pic.twitter.com/fh26jaDfz9 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 22, 2023

Cowboys players have reportedly been supportive of Maher, despite the terrible performance

“We’ve got trust in him,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said Thursday after practice. “We’ve got faith in him. That’s our brother and we’re not going to turn our back on him. Last week we ain’t really need him. But this week we probably will.”

Again, if an NFL game storyline includes a kicker, that’s usually bad news. When it comes from pregame warmups, it’s universally bad news.

When someone asks “how did the kicker do in warmups” the proper response should be “I have no idea, why would I be watching that?”

Good luck, Brett. You’re gonna need it.