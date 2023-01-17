Dallas Kicker Brett Maher Totally Effs Over Cowboys-Bucs Bettors After Missing Four Extra Points

If you’re one of the sad sacks who bet the Over 45.5 in Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, may god have mercy on your soul.

The Cowboys boat-raced the Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card meeting 31-14, which missed the Over by a half-point. But, the Cowboys-Buccaneers game was actually more lopsided than the final score suggests.

Dallas Cowboys PK Brett Maher reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In fact, Dallas left four extra-point attempts off the board thanks to four straight shanks by Cowboys PK Brett Maher. The internet predictably had its way with Maher.

Here are some highlights:

Peyton every time Brett Maher comes on the field pic.twitter.com/5qROWQTNSj — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 17, 2023

When all you needed was four Brett Maher missed extra points to complete the parlay pic.twitter.com/qKe7XMpWYw — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 17, 2023

Brett Maher kicking an extra point pic.twitter.com/1i6BA9tAQD — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 17, 2023

As the saying goes, “misery loves company,” so I’m kinda happy the Over whiffed. My handicap for Cowboys-Bucs was dog-sh*t. Both my Tampa plus the points and OVER Bucs RB Leonard Fournette rushing yards bets lost.

Nah, I’m just messing. I send my condolences to everyone who bet Over 45.5 and their families. Given how fluidly Dallas moved the ball and how many times Tom Brady chucked it, this game should’ve flown Over the total.

