Possibly The Worst Wheel of Fortune Guess Of All Time

Oh no.

A Wheel of Fortune contestant is going to have a hard time letting this one go.

On Monday, game show contestant Khushi was trying to answer a puzzle in the “Food & Drink” category.

She had every single letter except one.

And in one of the biggest blunders of all time, she decided to go with a letter that wouldn’t have even made the word an actual, well… word.

I don’t think I’ve ever heard a single audience member audibly have such a violent reaction on Wheel of Fortune, as this lady did when a poor contestant called a G in “Fresh”. pic.twitter.com/FiFWTNlphM — Chad Mosher (@ChadMosher) February 21, 2023

That’s going to be a hard one to live down.

Personally, I would have probably just cursed a bunch, told myself I’m an idiot and walked off the set. I mean there’s no coming back from doing that, so you might as well just embrace the moment, have a mini meltdown and accept that you’re likely going viral.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, who has seen everything throughout his 42-year career on the show, tried to pass it off as the contestant being nervous. Sajak said that sometimes the words “don’t come into focus” for them. Meanwhile, you know inside he’s just like “I’m so over this show.” There’s only so much a person can take.

Aside from the audience giving the biggest groan ever, blunders like this are exactly why people at home tune into the likes of Wheel Of Fortune and Jeopardy!. It allows people to yell at the television and announce to whoever’s sitting around them that they could “win this game easily!”

In this instance, I think everyone could have.