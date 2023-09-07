Porn Star Kendra Lust Is Ready For Her Lions To Kickoff The NFL Season

Videos by OutKick

It is that time of year again. Football is back and it’s officially all the way back tonight when the NFL regular season kicks off in Kansas City. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are welcoming the Detroit Lions to town to open the season.

All of the offseason moves have been made, the rookies have been drafted, the final 53 man rosters have all been set. All that there’s left to do is play the games. Ready or not Week 1 of the regular season has arrived.

Adult film actress Kendra Lust celebrates her birthday at the Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

The time for talk is over. A clean slate awaits every team and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions are first up to see if they’re prepared for games that count against the win-loss record.

As with every season it’s also time for fans to start showing their teams some love. Is this the year? Are the Chiefs going to continue their dominance in the AFC? Have the Lions improved enough to compete with a Super Bowl-caliber team?

Lions fans everywhere hope so. That includes porn star Kendra Lust. The Michigan-native, as is tradition this time of year for influencers of all kinds, jumped on social media with her Lions jersey on and all of the appropriate hashtags to welcome the season.

Porn Star Kendra Lust Is Doing Her Part For The Detroit Lions

Kendra is in a somewhat unique situation. While she is a Detroit sports fan, and that includes being a Lions fan, the last NFL game she watched she was cheering for the Chiefs, in Chiefs attire.

Despite doing so, she’s not a two team gal and Lions fans aren’t likely going to turn their backs on her. They understand that rooting for another team in the Super Bowl comes with being a Lions fan.

Lions fans are also hopeful that the tradition of rooting for another team in the Super Bowl end this season. It all starts tonight with a tough matchup in Kansas City.

Good luck and either way let’s root for a season filled with Kendra Lust rooting on the Lions content.