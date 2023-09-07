Veronika Rajek Is Ready For Some Football

Videos by OutKick

While D-list Instagram models are busy jerking around with their TikTok accounts and working on lighting to hide the flaws on their IG content, Slovakian content genius Veronika Rajek spent the day dumping out football content and praising the USA.

If I could fill up a 200-foot yacht with 30,000 American Instagram models and ship them off to Europe in exchange for 5,000 more Rajeks, that’s a trade I’m making every single day of my general managerial career.

It’s opening day of the NFL season and one look at IG shows you that the D-listers don’t even have a clue. They didn’t even bother to dump out football-themed content into the belly of the American beast that is testosterone-fueled American men jonesing for pigskin and — biological female skin.

Thank god for Rajek.

“The wait is finally over, @nfl & Ve is back on track. 🏈Envision and capture now the moment’s that will become memories. Welcome new era. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #iloveusa🇺🇸,” the all-natural model, who used to be in love with Tom Brady only to profess her love to Joe Burrow, wrote on Instagram.

From the sound of things, and what I’m seeing on IG Story, it appears Rajek is relocating to the United States to kick some Instagram model ass just in time.

We need her. We NEED her content.

These loser D-list IGs who spend all their time on Zoom calls with dudes paying $2.99 a month for some chick’s OnlyFans account don’t seem to have time to create football-themed content at the most important time of the year, so it’s Rajek to the rescue.

By the way, in all seriousness, ladies, you’re sitting on an absolute ‘LIKE’ avalanche the minute you do anything football-related. Fire your managers and hire me to serve as a consult. I have 16 years in this business.

I’ve seen many ladies come and go over the years and I can tell you the ones the Internet still remembers. It’s the ones who leaned into football. Trust me. I just made you a ton of money with that one suggestion.

Go be great.

Welcome to the greatest country in the world, Veronika.