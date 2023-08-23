Selena Gomez Teases New Music In Tight Outfit, Porn Star Kendra Lust Approves

Videos by OutKick

Selena Gomez has new music coming out this week, and porn star Kendra Lust seems to be fired up to hear it.

Gomez is one of the most famous women in entertainment and has been for a very long time. She acts, sings and stars in major ad campaigns.

She’s the definition of a triple threat. The “Only Murders in the Building” star can seemingly do it all. She also knows how to properly tease an upcoming project.

Gomez hopped on Instagram in a tight outfit Tuesday night to announce she’s dropping a new single this Friday. However, it doesn’t seem like the music was the main focus. It seems like it was the outfit that generated all the attention and resulted in 3.5 million likes.

Kendra Lust approves of Selena Gomez’s post.

While more than 3.5 million random people liked her post, one internet GOAT weighed in with fierce approval.

It was none other than my old friend porn star Kendra Lust. She seems fired up and ready to roll for the new music this Friday.

I’ve reached out to Kendra (don’t make a big deal about it) to figure out whether it’s the music or thirst trap that has her fired up. A potential music collaboration in the future? Let’s not rule anything out.

Kendra Lust comments on Selena Gomez’s Instagram post announcing new music. (Credit: Instagram)

Gomez is back to firing rockets on Instagram.

Selena Gomez has been known to drop down from the clouds from time to time, but has also disappeared for extended lengths of time.

Now, she has new music to promote and we all know promotion makes or breaks you in entertainment. It certainly seems like she knows exactly what she’s doing.

The 31-year-old music star is moving the needle, and did enough to capture Kendra’s attention.

Selena Gomez goes viral with tight outfit promoting new music. Porn legend Kendra Lust reacted on Instagram. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Will her new music move the needle as much as her Instagram game has? Her fans will find out Friday (I definitely won’t be listening), but something tells me Kendra Lust will definitely approve.