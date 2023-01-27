Porn Star High On Cocaine Bit A Cop & Ran Half-Naked Through The Streets After Crashing Her Car

Videos by OutKick

A 34-year-old porn star – a term I choose to use out of respect for the profession – found herself in a court in the UK after a cocaine-filled afternoon got away from her.

Romana Lawson, who cleverly goes by Romana Ryder when she performs, crashed her car into a van recently. The responding officers performed a roadside drug test on her, which she failed.

Ryder was then arrested and placed in the backseat of a police car. That wasn’t enough excitement for her so she decided to make an escape.

Romana Ryder (Image Credit: Facebook via Daily Mail)

She secretly undid her seatbelt and waited for the car to come to a stop. When it did, Ryder launched herself between the two officers sitting in the front seats. One of the officers grabbed her leg, but she was able to free herself and escape.

During her escape, Ryder lost her pants and was naked from the waist down as she ran through the streets in the middle of the day.

A manhunt, or in this case a half-naked woman hunt, was launched and she was eventually found at a friend’s house nearby. She was re-arrested and taken to the hospital.

If we’ve learned anything about Ms. Ryder so far, it’s that she loves to escalate a situation. Her trip to the hospital was no different. She tried to escape from the hospital and had to be restrained by several officers.

At one point the porn star bit a female officer on the thigh, leaving a bruise. Talk about having yourself an afternoon.

This Has A Minor Setback For A Major Comeback Written All Over It

So what did the afternoon of chaos end up costing her? The judge in the case gave her an eight month sentence suspended for a year and a half.

The judge, Catherine Brown, handed out a nugget of knowledge with her sentence. She told Ryder, “Biting is something someone completely out of control does.”

Ryder also has to complete 20 probation days and pay a £100 – a little more than $123 – fine. It turns out she has a lengthy criminal history that includes assault, robbery, possession of cocaine and failing to stop after an accident.

Let’s hope Ryder can get her life back on track after this incident. The world needs more of her classics like Jello Sluts and UK Nympho Nurses Vol. 1. That’s her true calling, not half-naked escapes from police custody.