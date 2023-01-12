28 Porn Stars Booked Rooms At A Travelodge To Film Scenes After Being Kicked Out Of A Nearby Mansion

A wild group of porn stars are under investigation by a hotel in Newcastle, UK. The group of adult performers allegedly booked rooms and filmed scenes at the location. They ended up at the hotel after being kicked out of a nearby mansion.

According to reports, a group of 28 porn stars – a term that should be used very loosely here – got stuck in the snow after being asked to leave the mansion. A mansion they booked for more than $12,000 to shoot content.

Porn stars book rooms at hotel to film content (Image Credit: Tripadvisor)

There’s no mention of why they were kicked out of the mansion by the owner. Although their lack of communication skills could have played a role there as well.

After getting booted, then stuck in the snow, the adult performers decided to book four double rooms at the Travelodge in Newcastle. They added a family room to the online booking so that they could continue their work. A fact that they failed to mention when making the arrangements.

Lacey Amour, one of the performers, posted some content on social media from the hotel visit. In addition to the visuals, she offered up an explanation for the shoot. She said, “We’re just trying to do our jobs.”

It’s a simple explanation, but not one that sits well with Travelodge. A spokesperson for the hotel chain released a statement on the extracurricular activities.

Mark This Location Off The List Of Places To Shoot Content

The spokesperson said, “We have been made aware of an allegation that filming may have taken place in one of our hotels, without our authorization and against the terms of our booking conditions.”

“We were not aware of this reservation as it was made online, similar to the millions of bookings made via our website.”

The statement continued, “We are currently conducting an investigation regarding this incident and we will have no hesitation in terminating any future bookings and taking legal action if we believe an individual is in breach of our terms and conditions.”

In other words, this group might have gotten away with it but don’t you go trying to do it. Not that many people would be making these types of plans.

If you’re planning to do so definitely skip the the Travelodge in Newcastle located at Cobalt Business Park. Their radar has been activated for this type of activity. That’s a bit of a disappointment given their four-plus stars on Google.