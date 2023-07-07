Porn Star Claims To Have Hooked Up With Four Liga MX Players

Videos by OutKick

The most entertaining part of soccer for me is all of the off the field action. For the most part the players are young, well paid, in great shape, and recognizable to fans of their team. That’s the perfect recipe for them to get into some trouble when they’re not on the pitch.

Scandals involving soccer players excessively partying and hooking up with women pop up on a regular basis. The latest piece of off the field gossip involving soccer players comes to the forefront thanks to Mexican porn star Giselle Montes.

Official ball of the Liga MX is displayed prior the 8th round match between Cruz Azul and Toluca. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

During an appearance on the podcast Somos Batos, Montes revealed that she has hooked up with several celebrities, including four professional Liga MX players. She provided some details about her encounters with the soccer players without naming any names.

“There was one from Atlas, two from Chivas and one from Tigres,” Montes revealed. When pressed for more details about the Tigres player she revealed that he is, “very well-known and also married.”

All of the players reached out to her on social media, presumably in the DMs. Montes says they all invited her out to lunch before any of the extracurricular bedroom activities took place.

She also made it clear during the podcast that these hookups were just hookups. She wasn’t being paid to sleep with any of the players.

Giselle Montes Is Going To Get A Few More DMs After This

Something tells me the fact that she wasn’t paid isn’t going to matter to the spouse of the married player. You know whoever that is, he’s sweating it out right now hoping this whole thing blows over without his name being mentioned.

As for the other players, this is fairly standard off the field soccer stuff. There isn’t the whole huge party where everyone gets wild and there’s all kinds of players getting caught up in compromising situations.

There’s no sneaking women into the team hotel on the road type of stuff either. This is the standard slide into the DMs then hookup deal. The fact that it’s a porn star does add a little bit to it.

Even without that detail I’m fascinated. For a sport that has very few shots and very little scoring on the field there’s a ton of both happening on off of it.