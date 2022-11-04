Porn Star Gigi Dior Sued By French Fashion House For ‘Diluting’ Product

Porn star, OnlyFans star and adult entertainer Gigi Dior is being sued by the French fashion house Christian Dior Couture for damaging their business with her stage name, which she trademarked last year.

Gigi is known for her work in movies about “Hot MILFS,” so I don’t know why this holier-than-thou French house is so upset?!

And neither does poor Gigi.

“This is ridiculous, my name has nothing to do with couture and – the funny part is – what I do usually involves wearing no clothes at all,” Gigi told Page Six.

Fair point, and one the courts definitely need to consider. I’m sure they could find proof.

Porn and OnlyFans star Gigi Dior is in the fight of her life.

Gigi Dior has OnlyFans page, up for Cam Award!

Gigi, 40, got the name “Gigi Dior” trademarked last September and she uses it on her OnlyFans account, personal website, social media accounts and, of course, her webcam work.

Speaking of her webcam work … bet you didn’t know our girl Gigi has been nominated for ‘MILF of the Year’ by Cam Awards? Well, now you do. Happy Friday!

Anyway, the French company is now accusing Gigi, who’s also stars in the hit movie “Horny Hiking,” of “diluting” their products. Talk about belittling someone!

“I trademarked my stage name for entertainment and modeling purposes, I had to show proof of what I was using the name for, so I used appearances at exotica, and a website for confirmation … My request was granted,” Gigi said.

The single mother of four added that she would be “devastated” to lose her name, which has “become my reputation.”

Gigi has until Nov. 17 to respond to the lawsuit. OutKick will, of course, monitor the situation closely.

“It has become me and my reputation, so it’s really devastating to think I might have to start from scratch and rebrand everything,” she said. “I have thousands and thousands of T-shirts, signs and photographs. I have retained websites, all of my social media.

“I’d have to start again … it’s going to be a huge undertaking if I lose this name.”