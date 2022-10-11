Porn Star Adriana Chechik Suffers Broken Back At TwitchCom

Porn star Adriana Chechik may be the wrong kind of bedridden for the next few weeks. Chechik suffered a broken back over the weekend during an appearance at TwitchCom.

On Monday, Chechik told her nearly 73,000 Twitter followers that she sustained the back injury while jumping into a foam pit.

Because of the injury, the porn star had to have a rod inserted inside her.

“Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Sen your support,” Checkik tweeted in part.

Chechik Began Her Porn Career In 2006

Video of Chechik’s back injury has been viewed more than 10 million times and looks harmless at first glance. She does a mid-air split into the foam while smiling, but struggles to get up. Eventually EMT’s are called to the scene and the porn star is left without a happy ending.

Chechik later acknowledged the assistance she received from TwitchCom’s medical staff, tweeting: “Special shout out to the random off work EMT who got the workers at the booth to realize how bad I was injured and to make them keep me still and calm me down until others got there. [You really] kept me from crying badly.”

Not Her First Injury

Fortunately, Chechik appears to have avoided major injury and seems to be in good spirits. That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, Chechik is somewhat injury prone. As OutKick previously detailed, the 30-year-old performer has previously sustained neck and back injuries while on-set.

Chechik’s a multi-time AVN award winner who’s clearly proven she can handle adversity and quickly bounce back. That said, it would be a surprise if she’s unable to soon work through any stiffness that comes with the rod.

