Porn Star Angela White Sets The Record Straight On Life-Threatening Injury Suffered During Hour Long Scene

Porn star Angela White has finally set the record straight on claims made by Keiran Lee. It’s about time we find out what actually went down while the two shot their first scene together.

Lee made an appearance on the podcast Pillow Talk last month and took credit for putting “the Meryl Streep of porn” in the hospital after shooting a lengthy scene together. He said, “The first time I ever [had sex with] her, I put her into hospital and this was actually not on purpose.”

Adult film actress and co-host Angela White attends the Adult Video News Awards (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

“We were shooting content and we were going active, we were going at it for like over an hour. After that, I’m like ‘See you sweetheart, lovely day,” Lee continued. “I’ve gone home then found out two days later she’s gone back home to Australia.”

“She said her stomach’s hurting and had to go see a doctor – apparently her appendix burst in the scene, which could have killed her.”

White was asked about the story during a recent appearance on the Only Stans podcast. The award winning Australian interjected some facts into Lee’s story.

She started off by saying the entire story was, “Blown way out of proportion… by the media.”

While she did have surgery to remove her appendix, White explains that it did not burst. Furthermore, she says that the appendectomy more than likely wasn’t caused by the scene with Lee.

“My appendix actually did not burst, but it is true that I had appendicitis and I did had to have emergency surgery to have it removed,” she explains.

Angela White Corrects The History Books

When asked if Lee was to blame for the potential life-threatening situation, White doesn’t believe so. Although, she does acknowledge that he is built for causing such damage.

She said, “There is no medical evidence to suggest that his giant dick, that was pummeling my organs… There’s no medical evidence that he was the cause of that.

“It was more than likely a pure coincidence. But I will say that he does reach organs that I don’t know should be reached by a penis.”

There you have it from White herself. While fully capable, Lee and the hour long scene they filmed together, was not actually the cause of her appendix issues.

It’s not the story Lee would prefer, but it’s the story the history books will, rightfully, tell.