At Long Last: Pop-Tarts Is Finally Sponsoring A College Football Bowl Game, Replacing The Cheez-It Bowl

With all the crazy and eclectic college bowl sponsors out there (I’m looking at you, Duke’s Mayo Bowl) how has Pop-Tarts not gotten in on the action? Well, if you’re like me and that question previously kept you up at night, I have great news!

The Cheez-It Bowl is now officially the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Hallelujah! It remains to be seen if Pop-Tarts will offer players a customized suite prior to the game like Cheez-It did.

If they don’t, I may retract all the nice things I have to say about those delicious foil-wrapped pastries.

During our daily staff editorial call, someone had the audacity to ask if anyone “still eats Pop-Tarts anymore.”

Thankfully, the always level-headed Glenn Guilbeau replied, “I had two this morning.”

The next question posed to Guilbeau: “Toasted or not toasted?”

Guilbeau: “That’s a personal question I do not feel comfortable answering publicly.”

That does raise one of the great debates of our time: should you actually toast the toaster pastry?

My response: it depends. Flavor is everything in the Pop-Tart world. For example, Cinnamon Brown Sugar is the most overrated flavor ever made and I refuse to consume them.

Though, in the very rare scenario where that’s the only option, you must toast Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts. And, a little tip: melt some butter on top. That’s the only way to make them palatable.

You’re welcome.

Yes, I’m using the Pop-Tarts Bowl as an excuse to deliver my strong opinions about Pop-Tarts

Back to the toasting debate. For me, I’m not toasting fruit Pop-Tarts. And, cherry is the best fruit Pop-Tart. Blueberry is the worst. Don’t @ me.

Toasted Pop-Tarts is the realm of the chocolate flavors. S’mores, arguably the best Pop-Tarts of all time, deserves to be toasted. Duh.

Two of the three greatest Pop-Tarts ever made (sorry, strawberry, you're not even in the same league as cherry and s'mores).
Two of the three greatest Pop-Tarts ever made. Sorry, strawberry, you’re not even in the same league as cherry and s’mores. (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

I also don’t hate putting some Pop-Tarts in the FREEZER. Man, thinking about it now … how freaking versatile are those things??

You can eat them at room temperature, heated or frozen. My goodness what a product.

OK, I know you want the definitive ranking. Important note: unfrosted Pop-Tarts are automatically disqualified. Those are an abomination.

Here’s my list:

  1. S’mores
  2. Cherry
  3. Chocolate Fudge

That’s it. That’s the list.

Miss me with strawberry, the aforementioned brown sugar, or any of the crazy flavors (I’m looking at you, Apple Jacks).

I’m a simple man who enjoys simple things. Give me a pack of s’mores for the chocolate cravings and a box of cherry when I want something fruity. And I’ll take chocolate fudge in a pinch.

Oh, right, the college football bowl game. That’s what I was writing about.

Who am I kidding? It’s going to be a third-rate bowl game between some 7-5 ACC school and some 7-5 Big 12 school.

I’d rather talk about Pop-Tarts.

And when that game comes around, and the editors ask me to preview it… you better believe there’s going to be more Pop-Tarts talk than football talk.

