At Long Last: Pop-Tarts Is Finally Sponsoring A College Football Bowl Game, Replacing The Cheez-It Bowl

With all the crazy and eclectic college bowl sponsors out there (I’m looking at you, Duke’s Mayo Bowl) how has Pop-Tarts not gotten in on the action? Well, if you’re like me and that question previously kept you up at night, I have great news!

The Cheez-It Bowl is now officially the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The Cheez-It Bowl is no more. It is now the Pop-Tarts Bowl, pitting ACC vs. Big 12 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 31, 2023

Hallelujah! It remains to be seen if Pop-Tarts will offer players a customized suite prior to the game like Cheez-It did.

If they don’t, I may retract all the nice things I have to say about those delicious foil-wrapped pastries.

During our daily staff editorial call, someone had the audacity to ask if anyone “still eats Pop-Tarts anymore.”

Thankfully, the always level-headed Glenn Guilbeau replied, “I had two this morning.”

The next question posed to Guilbeau: “Toasted or not toasted?”

Guilbeau: “That’s a personal question I do not feel comfortable answering publicly.”

That does raise one of the great debates of our time: should you actually toast the toaster pastry?

My response: it depends. Flavor is everything in the Pop-Tart world. For example, Cinnamon Brown Sugar is the most overrated flavor ever made and I refuse to consume them.

Though, in the very rare scenario where that’s the only option, you must toast Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts. And, a little tip: melt some butter on top. That’s the only way to make them palatable.

You’re welcome.

Yes, I’m using the Pop-Tarts Bowl as an excuse to deliver my strong opinions about Pop-Tarts

Back to the toasting debate. For me, I’m not toasting fruit Pop-Tarts. And, cherry is the best fruit Pop-Tart. Blueberry is the worst. Don’t @ me.

Toasted Pop-Tarts is the realm of the chocolate flavors. S’mores, arguably the best Pop-Tarts of all time, deserves to be toasted. Duh.

Two of the three greatest Pop-Tarts ever made. Sorry, strawberry, you’re not even in the same league as cherry and s’mores. (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

I also don’t hate putting some Pop-Tarts in the FREEZER. Man, thinking about it now … how freaking versatile are those things??

You can eat them at room temperature, heated or frozen. My goodness what a product.

OK, I know you want the definitive ranking. Important note: unfrosted Pop-Tarts are automatically disqualified. Those are an abomination.

Here’s my list:

S’mores Cherry Chocolate Fudge

That’s it. That’s the list.

Miss me with strawberry, the aforementioned brown sugar, or any of the crazy flavors (I’m looking at you, Apple Jacks).

I’m a simple man who enjoys simple things. Give me a pack of s’mores for the chocolate cravings and a box of cherry when I want something fruity. And I’ll take chocolate fudge in a pinch.

Oh, right, the college football bowl game. That’s what I was writing about.

Who am I kidding? It’s going to be a third-rate bowl game between some 7-5 ACC school and some 7-5 Big 12 school.

I’d rather talk about Pop-Tarts.

And when that game comes around, and the editors ask me to preview it… you better believe there’s going to be more Pop-Tarts talk than football talk.