Supreme Court Ruling Latest Blow To 'Trump Is A Fascist Dictator' Narrative

For being a totalitarian ruling with an iron fist, Trump sure is doing a terrible job.

Earlier Friday, the Supreme Court ruled President Donald Trump's tariffs to be illegal in a 6-3 decision.

While many lefties and "Never Trumpers" are celebrating the ruling, I don't think this is the end of the tariff saga by a long shot.

Even Justice Kavanaugh, one of the dissenting opinions in the ruling, made it sound as though tariffs are still on the table, just not under the current "statute."

While we could get into a whole different debate about the efficacy of the tariffs, I think the real takeaway from the Supreme Court's ruling is that, once again, the claims of Donald Trump being a fascist dictator took a huge blow.

I was told that Trump was the next Hitler, and that he packed the Supreme Court full of sycophants that would carry out his evil bidding.

And yet again, those doomsday prophesiers will have to eat crow.

The Court ruled against Trump's use of emergency powers, which definitely sounds like something that happens to Kim Jong-un from time to time.

Two of Trump's handpicked justices, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, sided against the President and his tariffs, which already blows holes in the theory that Trump operates with impunity.

I remember reading all about Joseph Goebbels and Adolf Eichmann siding against their buddy Hitler constantly during his run as the Führer!

The same thing happened during the Minneapolis riots.

I heard from all sorts of people, both liberal and center-right "conservatives," that Trump was rounding up American citizens and "executing" his detractors in the street in cold blood.

"You know, the parallels are eerily similar to 1930s Germany."

Ah, you're right! I forgot the part of Nazi Germany when Hitler got on the horn with Poland and agreed to pull his secret police out of Warsaw!

When Trump and Walz had their little phone call, after which Trump and Homan agreed to pull 700 border patrol agents out of the Twin Cities, I didn't hear a peep from the same people who dubbed Trump the next Hitler.

And we won't hear any backtracking from them after Friday's ruling either.

Donald Trump is president.

He is going to act in the best interests of the country and the people who elected him.

Sometimes, he may overstep his bounds, which is why we have checks and balances built into our system of government.

Everyone labeling him a dictator or a fascist needs to read a history book.