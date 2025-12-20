Rob Schneider CALLS OUT Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes At TPUSA's AmFest

Can't we all just get along?

In the past few months, it seems there has been quite a bit more infighting than usual within the conservative community.

While some of that has always been present – and happens on both sides of the aisle – a lot of it can be attributed to the rise of extremist voices on the right, namely Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes.

Noted Hollywood conservative Rob Schneider was at Turning Point USA's AmFest and spoke on the matter, delivering a stern warning to all of us on the right of the political spectrum.

Moderates Vs. Extremeists

"If we let the Candace Owenses and the Nick Fuenteses become our dominant voices, we are going to make the exact mistake the left made." Schneider warns.

While I don't believe in censoring anyone, not even Owens or Fuentes, there is a stark difference between completely de-platforming a person and not pushing them to the forefront of your movement.

Conservatives don't have the benefit of being in bed with the mainstream media or Hollywood, so we are already at a disadvantage as far as getting some extra runway to work with.

The left has insane, extremist voices like Destiny and Hasan Piker, and even polarizing figures like Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in positions of power, but the right can ill-afford to make the extreme members of our movement the figureheads of conservatism.

The big problem, as Schneider explained, is confusing moderate voices for extremist ones.

"Charlie Kirk was not Nick Fuentes," Schneider said, "Not even close."

"By misidentifying moderates as extremists, it hides the real monsters among us."

Truth In Humor

It wasn't all serious, though, as Schneider let his comedic chops shine while taking down Owen and Fuetnes in the process.

With regard to Owens's recent social media meltdowns and conspiracy theories, Schneider retorted, "Candace Owens has promised to be three percent less completely retarded."

As far as Fuentes, Schnieder took a shot at his extremist views, joking, "Nick Fuentes actually said women should not be allowed to vote. So obviously not all his ideas are bad."

Though his monologue was laced with humor, the message was clear: if we as conservatives fail to police the extremists within our own movement, then the message gets completely lost, and we lose our credibility in the process.

Schneider's speech might not be popular among everyone on the right, but it's what we need to hear right now.

Stop the infighting, band against a common enemy, and leave the extremes in the rear view.