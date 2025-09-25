Old Tweets From Tylenol Resurface In Midst Of Autism Debate

The Tylenol debate has taken an interesting and sad turn

It's been a wild last few days in the world of "Liberal Mothers Against Trump."

To set the scene, Trump and RFK came out with a controversial study a few days ago linking acetaminophen usage in pregnant women to an increase in autism among infants and toddlers.

Leftists responded by popping Tylenol pills like trail mix, thus proving the conservative theory that if Donald Trump were to cure cancer, the left would find a way to forgo treatment.

But that's not the end of this sordid little tale, no sir!

This one takes a bizarre twist, as some dedicated internet sleuths successfully dug up tweets from Tylenol's official account from as recently as six years ago, warning pregnant mothers about the use of acetaminophen while pregnant.

Yes, these tweets are real.

No, they are not doctored in any way, shape or form.

It is absolutely insane that these posts are still up on X, as well, as I was fully expecting them to be scrubbed from the internet.

Thankfully, whoever runs Tylenol's advertising and PR department wasn't quick enough to dispose of these smoking guns, so now the lefties have to go back to "trusting the science" like they did during the COVID insanity.

I don't want to make light of this situation, either, as there have already been documented cases of hospitalizations from pregnant women who guzzled Tylenol just to stick it to Trump.

As a parent, I find that disgusting.

Why would you want to endanger your child just to score political points against the opposition?

If you really thought Trump and RFK were full of crap, the most you should have done was say, "Okay, thanks," then gone back to taking normal doses of Tylenol only when necessary.

Instead, a bunch of lunatics decided to overdose on acetaminophen because "Orange Man bad."

Absolutely despicable!

And let's not let the media off the hook either.

Look at what national news stations in Canada were saying about acetaminophen use and pregnancy just five years ago.

Why the sudden change in tune from the mainstream media?

This just proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that the media at large is complicit in gaslighting the public by only backing one side of the aisle.

If the media was saying it five years ago and Tylenol was saying it five years ago, why is it wrong all of a sudden when Donald Trump and his team start saying it?

You and I both know the answer to that question, but it's worth asking anyway.

I'll be interested to see where this story goes next, as it's already taken enough turns to keep us on the edge of our seats for a lifetime.

Regardless, I think Tylenol, the media, and the crazy leftist moms owe a lot of people an apology, starting with the children they put directly in harm's way.

Anything less would be an egregious dereliction of duty.