Social Media Explodes After President Trump Captures Nicolás Maduro

While you were sleeping, President Donald Trump loaded his nads into a wheelbarrow and proceeded to march the Delta Force strike team into Venezuela to capture dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Some of the footage from the operation is insane, and if you want to see some of the more awe-inspiring videos, I encourage you to check out the piece David Hookstead wrote this morning.

It was also one hell of a day to wake up and check social media. X, in particular, was buzzing with news of Maduro’s capture, flooding timelines with hilarious memes and videos celebrating a job well done by the Stars and Stripes.

For starters, it's amazing to see the contrast between actual Venezuelans, both abroad and stateside, and the liberal socialist Karens who wagged their fingers at Trump for doing something that was nearly universally praised.

It's pretty wild to see what people who actually had to live under an oppressive regime have to say and then have them be told "no, you're wrong this is actually bad."

No one lacks self-awareness quite like a first-world socialist.

As a matter of fact, even a universal basic income shill like Andrew Yang celebrated the occasion.

Regardless of how the self-loathing left felt about this operation, the rest of X was having a grand old time, and I'd be remiss if I didn't share some of my favorites with you, my dear readers.

You gotta love a topical two-fer, Maduro and Minneapolis would go together like steak and eggs.

You know it's true, too. I don't know if there will be enough of a character limit for all the non-American flags the average liberal will have in their X bio.

I'm not up to date on the whole "Marco Rubio will become the next president of Venezuela" memes, but this one had my chuckling nonetheless, so I had to include it.

Here are just a few more of my favorites, but if you have a few hours to kill on this lazy Saturday, I would suggest scrolling X and taking in all the delicious memes it has to offer with regard to the Maduro situation.

Jan. 3, 2026, will go down as an unforgettable day, both in world history and in the lore of the internet.

And we were lucky enough to witness it!