American Government Textbook Gets Roasted For Braindead Political Chart

If you ever wondered why more and more people are coming around to the idea of homeschooling, you haven't been paying attention to the public school system over the past two or three decades.

Between the amount of in-school violence that goes on at your average public school, as well as the full-on political and sexual indoctrination taking place in the classroom, alternative schooling seems like a no-brainer at this point.

Speaking of political indoctrination, a very disturbing yet utterly hilarious photo has been circulating on social media Saturday morning courtesy of FOX News columnist Karol Markowicz.

Markowicz shared a picture of her younger cousin's AP American Government textbook, specifically of a political compass that was included within its pages.

If you're unfamiliar with political compasses, they're basically a plot chart that shows you where on the left/right, authoritarian/libertarian political spectrum someone falls, although the one you are about to see might as well be an Abbot and Costello routine with how much of a joke it is.

It's like one of those pictures that has a bunch of different things going on in it, and the more you look at it the funnier it gets.

Let's start with the layup of having Donald Trump and Hitler remarkably close to one another.

Oh wow, Trump is LITERALLY Hitler? How original! What liberal arts sociology major wrote this gem of a textbook.

It gets better/worse, though.

They've got Ted Cruz right up there with power hitters like Trump and the H-Man.

Is this an AP Government class at an Austin, Texas, high school? Otherwise, why is Ted Cruz the example you picked?

Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush on the same plot point? I mean, that one kind of checks out if you squint hard enough.

My personal favorites are Bernie Sanders chilling just to the left of center like the absolute middle-of-the-road, sensible politician that he is, and 2012 Obama being the second coming of Margaret Thatcher.

Ah, yes! Second term Obama! The same guy who openly supported gay marriage, got chummy with communist Cuba, and went on a crusade against the Second Amendment is essentially Nixon 2.0.

The commenters had an absolute field day with this one, which is fair, because it was served up to them like a batting practice meatball.

Sure, we had some fun with this one, but it's also scary that this is being taught to kids, Advanced Placement ones, no less.

I also love how some of the commenters included the part of the page that asks students whether they agree or disagree with this compass.

Indoctrination is okay as long as you disguise it as good faith discussion.

You think if any kids disagree with Trump being an authoritarian dictator that their teacher isn't going to admonish them?

They didn't include this political compass for 16-year-old kids to engage in thoughtful debate, and if you think that's the case, I have some beachfront property to sell you on the moon.

Thumb through your teenagers' textbooks some time. You never know what they're being taught these days.