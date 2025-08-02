How Public Schools And The NEA Are Complicit In A Medical Scandal Involving Our Kids | Erika Sanzi

Despite the cultural progress we've seen on gender issues recently, the landscape in K–12 education remains deeply alarming. Across the country, school districts are quietly endorsing and promoting medical gender transition for minors—often without parental knowledge or consent.

Defending Education has long tracked and exposed school districts all over the country that promote gender ideology in the classroom and in their policies. Some school districts are actively guiding children toward medical interventions—puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and even surgical referrals—that carry permanent consequences.

Take Wisconsin: Six school districts across the state list the Pediatric and Adolescent Transgender Health (PATH) clinic at UW Health as a student resource on their websites. PATH explicitly provides puberty blockers and hormone therapy to minors—children who still need a permission slip to take an aspirin at school, and who can’t legally get a tattoo.

When a public school district promotes a gender clinic offering largely irreversible treatments, it becomes complicit in a growing medical scandal. These are not neutral referrals. They are an endorsement of the medicalization of children under the sanitized banner of "gender-affirming care."

Nowhere on these school websites is there a disclaimer. No mention of the lifelong impacts, risks, or complications. No acknowledgment of the growing number of young detransitioners who now live with regret because they had their healthy breasts removed and put their fertility at risk before they could legally drive a car or vote in an American election.

Just an open door and a quiet nudge to becoming a lifelong medical patient, courtesy of their school department.

This isn’t unique to Wisconsin.

In Farmington, Minnesota , the public school district promotes the Hennepin Healthcare Gender and Sexual Health Clinic under the category "Substance Use Prevention & Intervention." Buried under LGBTQ+ resources, students are linked to a clinic offering "pubertal suppression," "hormone therapy," and even "referrals to surgeons." One has to wonder if school officials deliberately hid it there because they know how indefensible it really is.

In Illinois, Grant Community High School District 124 maintains a "Wellness Supports & Resources" page, where it openly promotes the Open Door Health Center of Illinois—a clinic that provides hormone therapy to minors. The district description is glowing. There’s no caution, no balance, and certainly no recognition that parents might have something to say about such life-altering decisions.

But the schools aren’t acting alone. The National Education Association (NEA)—the largest teachers’ union in the country—has long aligned itself and parroted the rhetoric of activist groups that push for minors to access medical interventions. It champions "gender-affirming care," while advocating for parents to be kept in the dark about their own children.

In the NEA’s 2025 handbook —which has since been quietly scrubbed from its website—the union makes its stance crystal clear: student privacy trumps a parent’s right to know about their child’s newly adopted gender identity. Yes, the country’s most powerful education union believes that a 15-year-old has a right to socially transition at school without parental knowledge—changing names, pronouns, and accessing opposite-sex bathrooms and locker rooms—while educators are obligated to hide it from parents. Resolution C-12 in the now disappeared handbook states that "educators must respect" a student’s decision to keep this information confidential from anyone they choose, including their own parents.

The NEA’s handbook, as well as the official policies in more than 20,000 schools, reveal a complete misunderstanding of federal law — FERPA—as it relates to student privacy. Either these schools don't understand their obligations under the law, or they're abdicating them in service to an ideology that puts children on a path to irreversible changes to their bodies.

If public schools and unions like the NEA have any interest in rebuilding trust with families and the public at large, the path forward is simple:

Stop posting links to gender clinics on school websites.

Stop facilitating gender transitions behind the backs of parents.

And stop pretending that secrecy is a form of care.

When the dust settles on this once-in-a-century medical scandal and the damage becomes impossible to deny, even for the true believers, school officials will not be around to help the vulnerable children they harmed in the name of "inclusion" and "affirmation." The parents—the ones the schools knowingly deceived about their own child—will be the ones there to help their broken children pick up the pieces and work to rebuild their lives.

Erika Sanzi is the Director of Outreach at Defending Education, an organization that is committed to restoring K-12 education and promoting the restoration of a healthy, non-political education for our kids.