All Of A Sudden, The Left Doesn't Want Police To Wear Bodycams

Why the sudden change of heart from the left?

It appears the left has been hoisted by their own petard once again, folks.

I want everyone reading right now to close their eyes and remember the summer of 2020.

The Black Lives Matter riots, err, I mean "peaceful protests," have reached a fever pitch following the police shootings of individuals such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake.

Large swathes of leftists and even some on the right are calling for "change," with one of the biggest requests being accountability for police officers.

One way everyone seemed to agree on this was to outfit law enforcement officers with bodycams, a request to which police obliged.

Well, as it turns out, after more than half a decade of police officers wearing bodycams as well as the footage of altercations being readily available to the public, some liberals are trying to pull the plug on the very devices they thought would prove their point.

Meet Alec Karakatsanis, a leftist author and apparent conspiracy theorist.

I mean, how else can you explain his take that bodycam footage is a "propaganda tool" for police officers and right-wingers.

"Body cameras are a mirage," Karakatsanis says. "Not only do they not reduce violence, but they have been an essential propaganda tool in convincing so many well-meaning people across our society that the authorities care about police violence."

What you are seeing, in real time, is an extreme level of coping from the left now that their tool they thought would help turn America against law enforcement has backfired horrendously.

The truth of the matter is that bodycams may have been the single greatest idea to debunk the insane claims from the BLM communities that cops are systemically racist.

More often than not, bodycam footage from police altercations actually shows the danger that police officers are in on a day-to-day basis rather than showing them acting with impunity and seeking out altercations with minorities.

You could make the argument that they have been the driving force in dealing a deathblow to the BLM movement.

The folks in the comments section can see right through Karakatsanis' smokescreen as well.

2020 was an insane time.

Between the COVID lunacy and the BLM "Summer of Love," it's a miracle we got through it all as a country with our dignity still somewhat intact.

But it did give us one of the best tools to fight the narrative that cops are "systemically racist," which is exactly why the left doesn't want them around anymore.