Grammy-Nominated Rapper Calls Black Lives Matter A Scam, Points To Mansion Bought By Founders

Lil Yachty, the very popular and Grammy-nominated rapper, believes that Black Lives Matter is a scam.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Miles McCollum, recently joined Quenlin Blackwell's YouTube series ‘Feeding Starving Celebrities’ and didn't just cook up some pancakes during the one-hour show but quite the controversial take on BLM.

Blackwell asked the rapper how much he had spent on charitable causes this year. After not really giving an answer, she asked about BLM. Lil Yachty immediately rolled his eyes and said, "BLM is a scam, BLM was literally a scam, they had bought mansions."

The Black Lives Matter Foundation received more than $90 million in donations in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in May of that year. In October 2020, three Black Lives Matter leaders, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Melina Abdullah reportedly used $6 million of that $90 million to purchase a 6,500-square foot mansion in California.

Cullors, the self-identified Marxist who was at the center of the mansion-purchasing controversy, resigned from her position within the organization in May 2021. She reportedly paid $1.4 million in cash for a Los Angeles home in the aftermath of the BLM riches before claiming the understandable criticism she received was an attempt to harass her family by conservatives or anyone else who recognized what was taking place.

She said her resignation was already in the works and denies it was tied to the "attacks." She said, "those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me."

Cullors later went on to hire her brother as security and paid him nearly $850,000 out of the BLM donation fund.

So, yeah, Yachty's claim that BLM was a scam certainly checks out in a number of different ways.