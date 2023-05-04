Police Respond To Shooting At Home Of Ex-UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal

Videos by OutKick

According to multiple reports, police have responded to a shooting at the Miami-Dade County home of ex-UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal.

Miami TV station Local 10 News reports that at the incident involved one of Masvidal’s family. The recently retired fighter was not.

Police have yet to identify the victim, but they did say that the person is in stable condition with injuries to their “upper extremities.”

Multiple outlets confirmed that the home where the shooting occurred belonged to Masvidal by using property records. Local 10 News also reported that one of their photojournalists spotted the recently retired fighter arriving on the scene after police had arrived.

Miami radio personality Andy Slater also reported on the incident. He tweeted that Masvidal’s father had been arrested in connection with the incident.

SLATER SCOOP: Jorge Masvidal’s house in Miami has been swarmed by cops.



The UFC star’s father is in custody after allegedly shooting somebody at the fighter’s house during an argument, a senior law enforcement source tells me. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 4, 2023

Per Slater’s tweet — in which he cites a “senior law source” — that Masvidal’s father had shot someone during an argument.

Slater put out a second tweet with more information. This one corroborates the Local 10 News photojournalist’s report of seeing Masvidal arrive after the police.

More: Jorge Masvidal was not at the house when the shooting happened.



He was out promoting his bareknuckle boxing event which takes place Friday night at the FLA Live Arena. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 4, 2023

Slater reported that Masvidal was not home at the time of the incident because he was promoting an upcoming bare-knuckle boxing event.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Masvidal announced his retirement from fighting following his UFC 287 bout with Gilbert Burns.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle