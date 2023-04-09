Donald Trump Spotted At UFC 287 In Miami

Videos by OutKick

The 45th President of the United States. Donald J. Trump, was out on the town Saturday night and decided to check out UFC 287.

Lucky for him, he didn’t have to travel too far from Mar-A-Lago to catch the event at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

While there’s no denying Trump is dealing with a lot at the moment, it’s not too surprising he’d be on hand for this event. He’s known to be good friends with UFC president Dana White. Additionally, welterweight Jorge Masvidal has a co-headlining fight against Filbert Burns. Masvidal is a noted Trump supporter who hails from Miami.

Trump is no stranger to the UFC. He became the first president to sit cageside when he attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. That event also featured Masvidal, that time in a headlining bout with Nate Diaz.

President Donald Trump in attendance at UFC 287 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OriJbrcSIg — Lock-In Jiu-Jitsu (@CombatSport_USA) April 9, 2023

The former president hung out with White and took a moment to celebrate that the event had sold out.

Looks like Trump’s in the house for UFC 287 in Miami. pic.twitter.com/7zPXZQwkzb — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) April 9, 2023

Then he moved cageside and grabbed a sear Trump alongside White, musician and Bud Light hater Kid Rock, and legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

No seriously; look.

President Donald Trump is in the house for UFC 287! God bless @danawhite! pic.twitter.com/eGaghS9dZe — shaneyyricch (@shaneyyricch) April 9, 2023

That’s one hell of a photo. It’s not Elvis meeting Nixon good, but it’s up there.

As for how the former president was received, especially in light of recent events, well his reception could be described as “warm.”

That may even be an understatement. The crows went nuts when he was introduced.

Sure sounds like that sell-out crowd was happy to see him.

