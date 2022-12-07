Police Officer On Vacation Arrested After Peeing In An Ice Machine

When in Florida people tend to do Florida things. There’s something about spending time in the state that makes you slightly more susceptible to odd behavior.

Whatever it is that causes that, a Chicago police officer on vacation in the “Sunshine State” proved he’s not immune to the phenomenon. He ended up getting arrested after using an ice machine as a urinal. As one does while on vacation.

Chicago police officer arrested in Florida (Image Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

Henry Capouch, 30, was arrested in the early morning hours on Monday after an incident with a resort employee. According to police, the Chicago police officer was spotted “pissing on the ice in the machine” by an employee at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar in St. Petersburg.

The employee confronted Capouch in an attempt to get him to stop peeing on the ice. He was verbally and physically assaulted by the Chicago cop for doing so. A security guard, who was also pushed by the vacationing officer, witnessed the confrontation.

This Police Officer Might Need A Bathroom Escort

As if peeing on ice and assaulting a couple of people wasn’t enough vacation fun, Capouch decided to take things to the next level. After the confrontation, he and his girlfriend went to hang out on the sand nearby. Once there, he was confronted by police and resisted arrest.

After resisting Capouch was arrested on a simple battery charge. Police noted in the arrest affidavit that there was an “indication of alcohol influence.” Later that morning he posted bond and was freed to finish up his vacation.

Capouch has been an officer with the Chicago Police Department for five years. Will he make it another five years? If peeing in the ice machine doesn’t cost him his job, then he might want to reconsider where he vacations.

Admittedly it’s tough to blame this one entirely on Florida, despite the Florida headline. The easier way to keep his job would be to take it easy on the adult beverages. Or, at the very least, make sure to have an escort take him to the bathroom.