Police Looking Into Oklahoma City Thunder Star Josh Giddey After Allegations Of Relationship With Underage Girl

There is already an NBA investigation into allegations levied against Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now police are looking into the matter.

According to TMZ, police in Newport Beach, California are looking into the allegations that made the rounds on social media last week.

Police are checking to see if there is any validity to these claims and if there is, whether or not any laws were broken.

The 21-year-old out of Australia has been asked about the allegations point-blank, but he has kept his lips sealed.

Josh Giddey was asked about the allegations that went viral on social media the past few days. pic.twitter.com/yVr5gOku0x — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 24, 2023

Despite everything surrounding Giddey off the court, he still started the team’s Saturday night game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He also received a big response from fans when he was introduced as a starter before the game.

Crowd reaction to Josh Giddey being introduced in the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/1EJXkLodfZ — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 25, 2023

That night Giddey put up 10 points and played 26 minutes.

The Thunder will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday and third-year pro is expected to be in the lineup once again.

Mark Daigneault commits to not commenting on Josh Giddey’s current off-court situation and announced Giddey will be active tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. — 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗮𝗺 𝗠. 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼 (@AddamFrancisco) November 28, 2023

It’s important to note that Giddey is not currently facing any criminal charges and has not been found to have done anything.

However, the allegations are still causing headaches. The New York Post reports that the allegations have put Giddey’s sponsorship deals in jeopardy. This includes one worth $40 million with an Australian cereal company.

So far this season, Giddey has averaged 12.1 points per game along with 5.8 total rebounds and 4.8 assists.

