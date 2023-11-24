NBA Investigating Josh Giddey For Alleged Relationship With Underage Girl

Videos by OutKick

The NBA is looking into allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder‘s rising star Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

The investigation opened after pictures and videos of Giddey with the girl — including one where she boasted about having sex with him — went viral on social media this week. Social media users allege she is a minor, but her exact age is unclear.

One photo shows a shirtless Giddey standing behind her. She captioned it, “just f-cked josh giddey.” Another one shows the Australian with his arm around her, and it’s captioned “he says hey.”

There is also a video of Giddey supposedly talking to the girl’s brother, in which he says: “I’m here with your beautiful sister.”

And in another video, which looks to take place outside a nightclub, Giddey says: “What’s up my man? We’re at the front of the club, me and my girl, about to head back to mine.”

Giddey declined to comment on the allegations when he spoke to reporters Friday.

“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey said.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also declined to discuss the issue after Friday’s practice.

“Personal matter, and I have no comment on it,” Daigneault told reporters. “And that’ll be my comment on anything related.”

Giddey was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft. He is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the 11-4 Thunder.

