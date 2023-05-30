Police Investigating After Soccer Player Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Post-Match Brawl

Videos by OutKick

A youth soccer player in Europe has reportedly sustained some life-threatening injuries.

According to a report from police in Frankfurt, Germany, a fight broke out after the final whistle of a youth soccer match. It was between a team from Germany and another from France. This was reportedly part of an international that took place along Hügelstrasse in Frankfurt.

The police report says that the final whistle came around 4:10 pm local time on Sunday. That’s when players from both teams started getting into it, and eventually, a full brawl broke out.

During this time, a 16-year-old player from the French team allegedly struck a 15-year-old German player in the “head and neck.”

The player collapsed to the ground and people rushed to the player’s aide. They attempted to resuscitate him at the scene, but eventually moved the player to a local hospital.

Police arrested the 16-year-old who allegedly hit the German player after a judge issued a warrant. He is currently in jail pending an investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

This is a scary incident and here’s top hoping the young soccer player that was hit makes a full recovery.

