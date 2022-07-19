Police Escort Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Away From Supreme Court Protest, Pretends to be Cuffed

updated 1 Comment

Capitol Police escorted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and several House Democrats away from a Supreme Court protest on Tuesday.

Congress members and abortion rights activists gathered together to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Washington Examiner reports that “Capitol police confirmed they had made some arrests, citing violations of laws against crowding, obstructing, or incommoding, but did not specify who was arrested and who was released after being escorted away.”

Videos also show police removing Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), Jackie Speier (D-CA), and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) from the scene.

Here’s the police taking AOC away:

And here’s AOC pretending to be cuffed — she’s not:

Other shots show AOC raising her fist in defiance as she walked away from demonstrators:

At least the Capitol Police are doing their job. AOC complained last week they were doing nothing, and she almost had to deck someone as a result.

This story is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here