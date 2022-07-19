Police Escort Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Away From Supreme Court Protest, Pretends to be Cuffed

Capitol Police escorted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and several House Democrats away from a Supreme Court protest on Tuesday.

Congress members and abortion rights activists gathered together to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Washington Examiner reports that “Capitol police confirmed they had made some arrests, citing violations of laws against crowding, obstructing, or incommoding, but did not specify who was arrested and who was released after being escorted away.”

Videos also show police removing Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), Jackie Speier (D-CA), and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) from the scene.

Here’s the police taking AOC away:

.@AOC has just been escorted by police away from the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/F9DOoLq8yJ — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022

And here’s AOC pretending to be cuffed — she’s not:

Lol AOC pretending she got cuffed. So brave. pic.twitter.com/epHDd4E8S5 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 19, 2022

Other shots show AOC raising her fist in defiance as she walked away from demonstrators:

At least the Capitol Police are doing their job. AOC complained last week they were doing nothing, and she almost had to deck someone as a result.