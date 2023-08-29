Police Arrest Rowdy Colorado Fans Who Grabbed Braves Star Ronald Acuna

Videos by OutKick

Justice is on the way for the two fans who ran onto Coors Field and physically brought down Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña, Jr.

Denver police identified and arrested locals Jefferson Gonzales-Merida and Carlos Rivelo-Paiz for the Monday night incident. Both men face charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace.

Wild scene in Denver as two fans ran on the field and tried to hug Acuna. This could have been really bad. pic.twitter.com/eFGvgzMpEf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 29, 2023

Gonzales-Merida and Rivelo-Paiz bypassed security in the eighth inning of a one-sided contest that went the Braves’ way.

At first, the fans hugged Ronald Acuña until security attempted to pry the rowdy fans off the NL MVP favorite. Acuña physically went down with the fans. Thankfully, Acuña did not get injured.

A fan yells to Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves after running on the field and being apprehended by security. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

As noted by the Denver Police Department, security delivered Gonzales-Merida and Carlos Rivelo-Paiz to authorities after the scene.

Acuña reacted to the bizarre interaction.

He said, “I was a little scared at first. I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures.”

“I really couldn’t say anything because, at that point, security was already there,” Acuña added. “And we were already kind of tangled up. But security was able to get there, and everything’s OK. We’re all OK, and I hope they’re OK.”

The police department noted that a third fan jumped on the field. He quickly came to his senses and retreated to the stands.

Atlanta handled the Rockies, 14-4.

As for the fans, the adage goes: play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

