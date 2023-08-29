Two Fans Tackle Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña In Wild Coors Field Scene

Videos by OutKick

Once in a while, MLB fans will evade security, rush onto a field and reach a player.

Monday night featured the latest case as two wild fans rushed onto the Coors Field green. They reached and tackled Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña, Jr., positioned in right field.

The fans managed to bring Acuña down, which surely started Braves nation.

Wild scene in Denver as two fans ran on the field and tried to hug Acuna. This could have been really bad. pic.twitter.com/eFGvgzMpEf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 29, 2023

Luckily, Acuña made it out of the scrum unscathed.

Security wrestled with the crazy duo as they clung to Acuña. One of them tried vehemently shaking out of security’s grasp.

DENVER, COLORADO – AUGUST 28: A fan yells to Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves after running on the field and being apprehended by security during the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on August 28, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – AUGUST 28: A fan yells to Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves after running onto the field and being apprehended by security during the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on August 28, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

It’s the second case of rowdy Mile High fandom this year. In April, a Colorado madman tackled Rockies mascot, Dinger.

Coming into Monday’s game, Acuña maintained a .330/.413/.562 slash (159 OPS+), adding 28 home runs and 59 stolen bases.

Atlanta pummeled the Colorado Rockies, 14-4.