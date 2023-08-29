Two Fans Tackle Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña In Wild Coors Field Scene

Videos by OutKick
Once in a while, MLB fans will evade security, rush onto a field and reach a player.
Monday night featured the latest case as two wild fans rushed onto the Coors Field green. They reached and tackled Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña, Jr., positioned in right field.
The fans managed to bring Acuña down, which surely started Braves nation.
Luckily, Acuña made it out of the scrum unscathed.
Security wrestled with the crazy duo as they clung to Acuña. One of them tried vehemently shaking out of security’s grasp.
It’s the second case of rowdy Mile High fandom this year. In April, a Colorado madman tackled Rockies mascot, Dinger.
Coming into Monday’s game, Acuña maintained a .330/.413/.562 slash (159 OPS+), adding 28 home runs and 59 stolen bases.
Atlanta pummeled the Colorado Rockies, 14-4.
