Plus-Size OnlyFans Model Steph Oshiri Is Considering Surgically Enhancing Her 55-Inch Booty

Plus-size OnlyFans model Steph Oshiri is the proud owner of a 55-inch butt. Not only has she used the attention that her backside commands to create content and earn an insane living, but if you remember she also has used it for storage from time to time.

For those that don’t remember, the 28-year-old revealed back in December that she has used her booty on occasion to sneak alcohol into concerts. She said, “One thing I used to do when I was younger was hide full alcohol bottles in my bum. I’m not kidding. I wish I was.”

OnlyFans model with 55-inch butt talks about BBL (Image Credit: Steph Oshiri/TikTok)

One would think that the income she makes and her party trick would be reasons enough not to go under the knife to chance any plastic surgery gone wrong. Well those reasons haven’t kept her from considering surgically enhancing her moneymaker.

In a recent TikTok video, Oshiri admitted that she is considering getting a Brazilian Butt Lift on her booty. A comment recommending a song that she could twerk to caused her to reveal her inner debate.

The song recommendation was “No Hands” by Roscoe Dash and Waka Flocka Flame. She started the video off by confessing that she can’t actually pull off the moves with no hands.

The plus-size OnlyFans model said, “I’m deeply ashamed to admit that I cannot clap without using my hands while standing. Lying down? Yeah. I can make that happen. Standing? It doesn’t work.”

Steph Oshiri Has A Lot Riding On Possibly Surgery On Her 55-Inch Booty

After that extremely difficult admission, she got it the fact that she’s been thinking about going under the knife. The reason that her hands have to be involved in any clapping, she believes, is because her booty is real.

“Like, this is no shade, but I think it may be because it’s real because it’s not like as juicy, like it’s juicy, but it’s not as like jiggly as the ones that I see that are enhanced,” Oshiri continued. “Does that make sense?”

“And this is no shade cause I’ve been debating, honestly, getting a BBL myself,” she admitted. “But yeah, I just feel like the fat is more firm, so it doesn’t just like, you know, do the thing.”

Obviously this isn’t a decision you just run out and make on a whim. This is going to need a whole risk versus reward breakdown and everything.

There’s going to have to be some real research done here. For instance, how does a BBL affect storage capacity? You have to take a look at the income as well. There could be some hardcore real booty OnlyFans subscribers out there.

The best of luck to Steph Oshiri as she works here way through this one. Hopefully she’s happy with whatever path she ultimately decides to take.