Playboy Cover Model Sara Blake Cheek & Family Banned From Hockey Rink After Man Threatened Her During Son’s Game

Sara Blake Cheek, an OnlyFans and Playboy model who isn’t new to OutKick readers, was banned from a hockey rink following an incident at one of her son’s games with parents from another youth hockey team.

It all started when her 10-year-old son was injured during a recreational hockey game on Oct. 20 in her small Florida community.

Cheek says that parents from the other team were cheering the fact that her son was hurt. She confronted them which led to one of the men threatening her with physical violence.

“The man threatened to beat my f–king ass,” Cheek told The Post of incident.

“My kid gets slammed into the boards and the parent behind me starts cheering that he’s hurt. And so of course, as a mom = just like anybody would be – turned and said, ‘You can’t be serious right now.’ And then that’s where the whole thing started that involved us.”

After speaking up and being threatened, things escalated to several men joining in and hurling insults at her. Cheek was called a “bitch” as her husband, Matt, tried to calm the situation down.

The couple, known in their community for making content on OnlyFans, eventually decided to ignore the other parents. The turned their focus back to their son.

They thought that was the end of the incident. Little did they know they had a ban from the rink coming their way.

A few days after the assault, Cheek says her entire family was permanently banned from the rink where the incident took place. That incudes her son, a star player in the league.

Nobody else involved in the incident received a permanent ban.

Is Cheek’s Line Of Work On OnlyFans To Blame For The Permanent Ban?

“They should be protecting anybody, any parent or any woman that gets assaulted,” Cheek said of the punishment. “But instead, they choose to punish the victim and tell my kids, us, we’re never able to attend that rink ever again or set foot in there because of what I do for a living.”

That’s right. Cheek believes her career as an OnlyFans model played a role in the rink’s decision to permanently ban her and her family. It’s not the first time either.

Over the last two years the mother of four’s career choice has caused her to be banned from her daughter’s cheerleading events. In addition to that, two of her sons were kicked out of a football league.

Then gossiping school staff and “concerned” parents caused one of her sons to be suspended from school. All of that plus issues with their neighbors has left the family with little choice.

They had to put their home up for sale. Being banned by the hockey rink was the last straw.

Something tells me Sara and the rest of the Cheek family are going to land on their feet.