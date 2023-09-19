‘Kinky’ Lauren Boebert Could ‘Easily’ Make $500k A Month On OnlyFans, Site Star Tells OutKick

Videos by OutKick

After a wild night where a Democratic voter was grabbing her boobs at a Beetlejuice play while she was dressed in what some are calling stripper attire, nobody is dominating the content world like Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Based on Ms. Boebert’s hands-on date with the Dem, it’s not crazy to start asking the question: How much money could Boebert make on OnlyFans? Is it out of the question to think she could get 100,000 followers?

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) could make a fortune if she opened an OnlyFans account, according to OnlyFans star Sara Blake Cheek (inset). (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“Easily,” OnlyFans star & recurring OutKick guest Sara Blake Cheek said during a Twitter/X DM back-and-forth. “You know why? She’s hot, it’s curiosity, she’s out of so many guys’ league, and she’s ‘normal looking.'”

The 36-year-old Boebert has never been a hotter commodity than she is right now. After days and days of dominating Google Trends, Sara Blake estimates Boebert could clear $500,000 per month — after OnlyFans takes its cut — with national media attention for her hypothetical OnlyFans account.

“I don’t give a damn what these typical 900k followers on IG models say, they don’t make s–t,” Cheek writes. “If their numbers are high on IG, it’s not translating to OnlyFans. Those are your girls that have fake sugar daddy money. And let’s face it, someone like Lauren would bank in the dough.

“Guys want to fantasize about real, she’s got the MILF look, and trust me, we make the real bread!”

Boebert theater video with AUDIO just leaked and WOW! pic.twitter.com/8vs9rWIWZn — Hey, it's Opus! (@heyitsopus) September 16, 2023

Let’s do some very quick math in our heads: $500k x 12 months = $6,000,000 per year.

That’s some serious money when a member of Congress is banking something like $175,000 a year.

Hey, if you’re willing to get your boobs felt up by a Dem at a public play on the first date, is it really out of the question to think Boebert hasn’t thought about dabbling with OF?

Never say never.

“Press for an OnlyFans girl is a major payday,” Cheek continued. “The first article y’all ran for me in 2022, I made $50k that day! And that’s just from OutKick viewership.

“National media coverage like she’s got right now, $500k that month would be the lowest she would make.”

E.T Looks like Bobo's old dress doesn't match Lauren Boebert's new boobs



She does it at least three times in the entire video. pic.twitter.com/g1n8cxz06v — DHC Media (@DHCmedia22) September 13, 2023

Cheek swears Boebert has the ‘it’ factor that so many of these D-list OnlyFans pretenders wish they could bring to the table.

“Like that b–tch on the plane who is ‘Instagram’ famous. That’s like a guy with a small d–k bragging about size to compensate,” Sara adds. “I promise crazy not real lady would roll in more dough than the Insta famous girl. Same with Lauren, plus she’s kinky! I’d collab with her in a heartbeat [crying laugh emoji].”