Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck Scores Massive Extension: REPORT

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck has reportedly agreed to a sizable extension.

The head coach of the Gophers and the program have agreed on a seven-year extension worth $42 million, according to Matt Fortuna. That averages out to a $6 million annual salary for Fleck.

Minnesota finished the regular season 8-4.

Minnesota is smart to lock up P.J. Fleck for the foreseeable future.

Over the past 120 years, Minnesota has won at least 10 games only six times. It’s only happened twice since 2003, and one of those was when Fleck did it in 2019.

Historically speaking, the Gophers aren’t a good football school. Nobody respects or fears them. Sorry if that hurts, but it’s true.

However, the energy has shifted a bit since Fleck arrived in the Twin Cities. He’s 43-27 at Minnesota and is 17-8 in the past two seasons. If you exclude the COVID year, Fleck is an impressive 28-10 in his last three full seasons of college football. By Minnesota standards, that’s an incredible run.

No coach has had more success with the Gophers over the past several decades, and it’s not particularly close.

Now, Fleck has himself a new seven-year extension, and he’ll make $42 million along the way. Seeing as how he’s elevated the program to at least being respectable, there’s no doubt he’s earned it.

Minnesota will play Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl to close out the season December 29.