P.J. Fleck Visits Chick-fil-A Headquarters……To Improve Minnesota Football?

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck had a very bold strategy during the offseason to improve the Gophers.

The Gophers are coming off a very solid 9-4 season, and Fleck has definitely elevated the program to a new level.

However, he knows there’s obviously room for improvement. How does he chase the pursuit of excellence? By visiting Chick-fil-A headquarters, and studying the organization’s leadership.

“We [sic] not going to say we have similar cultures, but we both believe in culture. We both believe in people. And we both believe the people make the product even better,” Fleck told the press during Big Ten Media Days.

Interesting choice from Fleck on how to burn his offseason time! Chick-fil-A has some of the best cheap chicken sandwiches on the market and the customer service is legendary in the food industry.

However, I’m not really sure what the chicken chain knows about winning football games.

P.J. Fleck visited Chick-fil-A headquarters for leadership tips. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Fleck doesn’t need to figure out how to make a great chicken sandwich. He needs to figure out how to take that next step forward.

That includes getting better recruits and consistently winning the Big Ten West, which is incredibly unlikely as long as Wisconsin’s football program exists.

Is Chick-fil-A going to help him improve his offense or bulk up the defense? Almost certainly not. However, Fleck visiting a chicken restaurant for leadership points is the latest proof college football coaches are cut from a different cloth.

They just are. Whether it’s Mike Leach talking about weddings or other random stuff or Fleck visiting Chick-fil-A HQ for pointers on leadership, the content never stops entertaining fans.

Well, Minnesota fans better hope Fleck learned a lot because Wisconsin is waiting to run through the B1G West once again!