Pittsburgh Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi had some blunt comments for ESPN after beating West Virginia.

Narduzzi’s squad won an epic 38-31 battle Thursday night against the Mountaineers, and as soon as the game was done, he took some shots at ESPN for claiming the majority of people in the stadium would support WVU.

“I saw some stat it was going to be 75% West Virginia fans. You guys mess that up on ESPN for sure. It was certainly all Pitt here today … ESPN disrespected our fans and they showed up today, and I love to see that,” Narduzzi told Scott Van Pelt after earning a tough week one victory.

Pat Narduzzi on SportsCenter "ESPN disrespected our fans" pic.twitter.com/J2vVGEQ7kl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 2, 2022

However, he wasn’t done taking shots at ESPN once he finished talking to Van Pelt. He then addressed the media and doubled down.

“ESPN had some bad facts. They disrespected our fans, and our fans showed up. They were unbelievable all day today,” Narduzzi added in the postgame press conference.

Pat Narduzzi: “ESPN disrespected our fans.” pic.twitter.com/lplqbCVd8V — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 2, 2022

For what it’s worth, a quick Google search doesn’t show where ESPN indicated 75% of fans at the game in Pittsburgh would be representing the Mountaineers, but clearly, somebody said something to upset Narduzzi.

Narduzzi let that stew with him all night, and when it came time to make his feelings crystal clear, he didn’t hold back at all.

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi rips ESPN after beating West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Just as a viewer on TV, I would say the fans seemed pretty split. It was loud whenever either team made a huge play.

That’s a pretty good sign there are a ton of fans from both teams in attendance.

Pittsburgh beats West Virginia 38-31 in the backyard brawl. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Fans got to see an epic football game, and Narduzzi roasted ESPN on live TV. As a fan and OutKick reader, what more could you ever want? It sure feels good to have football back.