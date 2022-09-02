Thursday night’s college football game between Pittsburgh and West Virginia was 11 years in the making. For the first time since 2011, the Panthers and Mountaineers took the field against one another for the 104th meeting of the Backyard Brawl.

There was a lot of hype leading up to the rivalry matchup and it was one of the largest crowds in Pitt history, so the environment did not lack. Neither did the game itself.

Pittsburgh ended up sending West Virginia home sad, but the back-and-forth game came down to the final whistle and it couldn’t have been a more exhilarating start to the official Week 1 of the 2022 season. There was a lot of jarring throughout the evening and the excitement did not stop when the clock hit zero.

Backyard Brawl Continued After Final Whistle

After the game, as the Mountaineers were exiting the field, the Panthers made sure to let them know that they had lost and that they will have to live with that feeling for more than 365 days. In doing so, a literal brawl nearly erupted as the former took issue with the latter’s behavior as they made their way into the locker room.

Video from the altercation shows coaches and security having to separate players from both sides before things got ugly. It also includes some interesting audio.

One of the Pitt players can be heard saying “keep sucking toes,” over and over again. Take a listen:

The #BackyardBrawl nearly turns into a full brawl. Getting a little chippy as #Pitt players blow kisses to the #WVU players following The Panthers 38-31 win over the Mountaineers. #H2P @KDKA pic.twitter.com/3I8w85K6M9 — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) September 2, 2022

The insult, which is not commonly used in day-to-day vernacular, was rather unique. Of all the things to say, telling your rivals to suck toes is certainly a choice. There were a lot of things that the victors could have chirped at the losers, but they went with…. that.

It wouldn’t be my choice of heckle, but hey, to each their own.