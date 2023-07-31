Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Palacios Hits Electric Walk-Off HR On Birthday

Videos by OutKick

One Pittsburgh Pirate had a birthday to remember.

On Sunday, 28-year-old Josh Palacios not only celebrated another trip around the sun, he also got to celebrate a walk-off 6-4 win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Josh Palacios (54) hits a walk-off two-run home run in the tenth inning. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Josh Palacios tallied three hits Sunday, including the homer deep to right in the 10th inning that capped an incredible day for the outfielder.

With the game tied at 4 at PNC Park, the Pirate sent an absolute rocket off Phillies pitcher Andrew Vasquez.

The festivities began as the game ended.

JOSH PALACIOS CELEBRATES HIS BIRTHDAY WITH A WALK-OFF BLAST 🎉



(via @Pirates)pic.twitter.com/CnixCwwp7j — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2023

Rather than letting the electric scene escape him, Palacios reveled as he ran around the bases on his game-winning score.

Palacios felt like a king on his special day, from an emphatic bat toss to hitting the Griddy approaching home plate.

“Not gonna lie, it low-key excites me a little bit,” Palacios said. “Kind of gets the juices flowing.”

Members of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate a walk-off two-run home run hit by center fielder Josh Palacios. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Best birthday I could ask for,” Palacios added after the game (via MLB.com). “Aside from my first birthday, definitely the best birthday I could ask for.”

As noted by ESPN Stats & Info: “[Palacios] is the first MLB player to hit a walk-off HR in extra innings on their birthday since Alex Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the 10th inning on July 27, 2002 for the Rangers versus the Athletics.”

Sunday will forever stay with Palacios, a Brooklyn native.

