Rapper Wiz Khalifa, High On Mushrooms, Throws First Pitch For Pittsburgh Pirates

The pitcher’s mound at PNC Park felt like Pluto to rapper Wiz Khalifa, who participated in Monday’s ceremonial first pitch, reportedly high on mushrooms.

Khalifa wanted to relish the moment, set before the Pittsburgh Pirates’ home game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Wiz Khalifa waves to the crowd.

High Times For Wiz

Khalifa’s highlight went viral for the rapper’s trippy preparation for the pitch.

WATCH:

The twist was Wiz’s intentions of getting high on mushrooms before the pitch, which he announced on Twitter.

Pirates. Pittsburgh. Psilocybin. What more could Wiz Khalifa ask for? What a life.

Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 17, 2023



Later on, Wiz tweeted, “Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy,” reinforcing the account that he was high on ‘shrooms.

Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 17, 2023

Wiz Khalifa’s success in hip-hop around the 2010s made him rich early in life.

Khalifa became a radio staple for millennials and found his way to stardom based on his ‘stoner’ music.

The 35-year-old “Taylor Gang” rapper now dedicates his life to researching new ways to get high. To drive the rapper’s mission home, he once built a flamethrower-like weapon that sprayed targets with marijuana smoke.

Khalifa is a heavyweight in the THC space, having once out-smoked legendary toker Mike Tyson.

Hours before first pitch, Khalifa tweeted out a photo of a single jar of weed capable of inundating the entire Pirates roster.

As for his sports fandom, Khalifa’s hometown of Pittsburgh molded him into a Pirates and Steelers diehard.

The “Say Yeah” singer/songwriter is now throwing out first pitches at PNC. High or not, that must’ve been a cool moment for Wiz Khalifa.

Will he remember any of it? Probably not.

One of Khalifa’s early hits, “Black and Yellow,” gained popularity in the Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase.

(The Steelers have gone 131-76 in the regular season since Wiz Khalifa’s song dropped on Sept. 14, 2010).)

