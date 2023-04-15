Mike Tyson Left Choking After Wiz Khalifa ‘Kush-Up’ Weed Smoking Suggestion

Videos by OutKick

Two things you’re probably going to lose: a fight with Mike Tyson and a weed-smoking contest with Wiz Khalifa.

So when Khalifa went on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast this week, he put the legendary boxer to the test.

In a clip shared to his Instagram page, the rapper teaches Tyson how to do a “kush-up.” According to Khalifa, that’s when you take 10 consecutive puffs off a joint without exhaling.

What could go wrong?

Iron Mike made it through two puffs before uncontrollably coughing and choking on the smoke.

“That was two, that was two, you know,” Khalifa said in his best personal trainer voice. “So, we’ll work on the kush-ups.”

“Oh God, help me,” Tyson pleaded.

To be fair, Khalifa has had a whole lot more practice than Tyson on this particular exercise. He and Snoop Dogg even had a song called “Kush-Ups” in 2016.

It’s Snoop, though, who is the Kush-Up King.

The challenge went viral during the pandemic in 2020. With nothing else to do, a bunch of rappers, including Khalifa, G Herbo, Jim Jones and Juicy J, tried their hand.

Not only did Snoop inhale 10 puffs without a single break, he added five more just for fun.

But baby steps, Mike Tyson.

Maybe just shoot for three next time.